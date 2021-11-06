127619 (MDN.TO) (MDN) to Release Earnings on Friday

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect 127619 (MDN.TO) to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03).

127619 has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.07.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About 127619 (MDN.TO)

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

