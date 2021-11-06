13,265 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $125,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.