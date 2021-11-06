14,479 Shares in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 976.5% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,227 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,007 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $19,957,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,459,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,277,000 after acquiring an additional 634,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at $44,540,428.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $11.00 on Friday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $483.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.58.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

