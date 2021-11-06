15,264 Shares in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of HomeStreet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HomeStreet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 163,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

