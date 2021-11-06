155675 (BLD.TO) (BLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.44 million.

155675 has a twelve month low of C$49.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

Separately, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

