$157.94 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will report sales of $167.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $170.90 million. Everi posted sales of $119.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $647.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $650.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $696.80 million, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $711.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. Everi’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Everi news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,950.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,851. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Everi by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after buying an additional 623,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Everi by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 75,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Everi by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Everi by 596.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. Everi has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

