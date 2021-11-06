1,578 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $107,090,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $926,000.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

OGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

