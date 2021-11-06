$18.28 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce sales of $18.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.53 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $72.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.87 million to $73.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $76.69 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $82.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. 64,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.43. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.