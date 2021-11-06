1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 123,000 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,475 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,177 shares of company stock worth $2,028,505. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

