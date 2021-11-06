1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 123,000 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,475 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63.
Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,177 shares of company stock worth $2,028,505. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.