1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $120.31 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $120.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $111.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

