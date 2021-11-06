1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 46,820 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,588,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 135,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $161.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $171.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

