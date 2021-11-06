1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,145,000 after buying an additional 208,199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,148,000 after buying an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,612,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,762,000 after buying an additional 157,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

