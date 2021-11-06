1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $81.23 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

