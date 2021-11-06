1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 55,317 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,317 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,903 shares of company stock valued at $24,071,708 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

