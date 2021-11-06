1irstcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $33.18 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $33.18 million and $53,274.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001619 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00108544 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,235,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

