1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,652. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONEM. Truist cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1Life Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of 1Life Healthcare worth $38,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

