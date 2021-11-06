1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Gap Up to $21.52

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.52, but opened at $22.55. 1Life Healthcare shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 34,184 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONEM. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

