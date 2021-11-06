$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.52 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $788.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,271,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after buying an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after buying an additional 71,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after buying an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZG stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.17. 3,040,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.05. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

