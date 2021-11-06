$2.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings per share of $2.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.07 and the lowest is $2.75. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings of $4.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $14.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after acquiring an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,620,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.61. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

