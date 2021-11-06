$210,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to post sales of $210,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $2.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $95.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 190,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,552. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 408,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

