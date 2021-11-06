$22.53 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post sales of $22.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.18 billion. FedEx reported sales of $20.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $90.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.46 billion to $92.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $94.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.82 billion to $95.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,476. FedEx has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.