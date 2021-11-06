$23.41 Million in Sales Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report $23.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.81 million and the highest is $24.00 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $20.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $90.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $92.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.16 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

RedHill Biopharma stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,346. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $236.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $53,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

