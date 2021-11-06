$245.89 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $245.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.50 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $209.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.24 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 396,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,468. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

