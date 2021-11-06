$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce $3.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $3.01 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,960. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

