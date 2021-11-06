$313.51 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to post $313.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.00 million and the lowest is $310.01 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $224.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $944.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $941.71 million to $948.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $41.43. 205,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

