3,578 Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.33.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,153 shares of company stock worth $8,094,016 in the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

