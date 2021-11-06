$37.72 Million in Sales Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post sales of $37.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.30 million and the lowest is $13.50 million. Tellurian reported sales of $8.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $87.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $145.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $505.36 million, with estimates ranging from $22.31 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TELL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 6.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 14.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 18.4% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TELL stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,193,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,792,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.43.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

