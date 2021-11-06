3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,378.50

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,378.50 ($18.01) and last traded at GBX 1,372 ($17.93), with a volume of 21481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,368 ($17.87).

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,615 ($21.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,465 ($19.14).

Get 3i Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £13.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,308.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,263.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

In other news, insider David Hutchison acquired 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, with a total value of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,155.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.