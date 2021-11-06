3i Group (LON:III) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,615

3i Group (LON:III) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,615 ($21.10) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,372.50 ($17.93) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,308.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,263.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,020.50 ($13.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,392 ($18.19). The stock has a market cap of £13.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15.

In other news, insider David Hutchison acquired 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). Insiders acquired a total of 1,180 shares of company stock worth $1,532,155 in the last quarter.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

