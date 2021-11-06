3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $205.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $181.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $161.57 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,766 shares of company stock worth $3,126,076 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 23.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

