43,113 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $136.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $164.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.