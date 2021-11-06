$469.58 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will announce $469.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.00 million and the lowest is $451.16 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $376.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,859,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,740. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.