4,830 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.92.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.87. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.79 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

