4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,765.88

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,765.88 ($36.14) and traded as high as GBX 3,105 ($40.57). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 3,045 ($39.78), with a volume of 19,309 shares changing hands.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

The stock has a market cap of £821.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,986.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,770.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a GBX 10.83 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

4imprint Group Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

