$5.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.91 and the highest is $5.30. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $3.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $19.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $19.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $23.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $24.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,587,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $472.93. 218,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.88. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $484.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

