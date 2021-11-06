$5.58 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post sales of $5.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $5.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 million to $18.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. 522,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,877. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

