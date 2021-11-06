$508.87 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will announce sales of $508.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $504.00 million to $518.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $491.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Covanta has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

