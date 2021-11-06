5,359,365 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Purchased by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,359,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,487,000. Frontier Communications Parent makes up 5.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 2.19% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $100,382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $52,523,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

