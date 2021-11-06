543,288 Shares in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 543,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.30% of Eldorado Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

EGO opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

