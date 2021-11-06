5,520,735 Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,520,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,869,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Xometry as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $437,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

