$65.93 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $65.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $66.26 billion. McKesson posted sales of $62.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $258.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.64 billion to $259.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $264.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $257.86 billion to $271.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.42.

Shares of MCK traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.69. 954,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,051. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.24 and a 200 day moving average of $198.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson has a one year low of $168.88 and a one year high of $227.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,913 shares of company stock worth $9,024,783. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

