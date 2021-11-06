$740,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post sales of $740,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $630,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $2.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 million to $3.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.99 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NOVN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.01. 181,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,713. Novan has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $131.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $1,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,773,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novan by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

