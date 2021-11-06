$77.69 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post $77.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.50 million. Digi International posted sales of $73.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $307.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $307.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $332.59 million, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $335.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Digi International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. 138,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,904. The company has a market capitalization of $788.28 million, a P/E ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.