7,781 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,928 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,681,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

SWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.