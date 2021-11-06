$81.40 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post $81.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.20 million and the highest is $85.60 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $72.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $307.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.21 million to $311.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $343.88 million, with estimates ranging from $325.36 million to $362.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 10,059 shares of company stock worth $159,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $22,329,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 670,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 565,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $7,828,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC remained flat at $$15.62 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 492,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

