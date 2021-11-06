$856.25 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post sales of $856.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $852.00 million to $863.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $788.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $212.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.46. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $122.23 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,016. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

