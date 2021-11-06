8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.08. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $137,424.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $824,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,040,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 7,250.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 288,991 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

