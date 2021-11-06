A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.860-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.20.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,066. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.28. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.62.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

