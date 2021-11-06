A Winn Oughtred Sells 5,000 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Stock

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $261,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OPY opened at $53.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the third quarter worth $285,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

