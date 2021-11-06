AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,038. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.59.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAON stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of AAON worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

